10 hospitals shuttering services in 1 month

Becker's reported on 10 hospitals or health systems shuttering services in November, which could shift how ASCs in these markets operate.

Here are the 10 closures:

1. ThedaCare Medical Center Waupaca (Wis.) shared plans to close its labor and delivery services Feb. 15 following a demand shift among expectant mothers.

2. Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to phase out the internal medicine residency program at McKeesport (Pa.) hospital, amid a declining population in McKeesport that has contributed to the overall decline in patients seen by the internal medicine residents.

3. CapRock Health System is closing its Bryan, Texas-based CapRock Hospital and freestanding CapRock 24-Hour Emergency Care center in College Station, Texas, on Dec. 13.

4. Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy has reached an agreement with Stafford, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital to allow the hospital to terminate labor and delivery services.

5. Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network shared plans Nov. 14 for significant clinical services and administrative reductions — including closing its renal transplant program and its Berlin-based Central Vermont Medical Center's psychiatric unit.

6. Providence shared plans to close one of its Santa Rosa, Calif., urgent care locations, effective Feb. 7.

7. Belfast-based MaineHealth Waldo Hospital shared plans to restructure its obstetrics and end its labor and delivery services, effective April 1.

8. Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., closed its 21-bed inpatient behavioral health unit, effective Oct. 26.

9. Wyoming County Community Health System will close its dialysis clinic in Morris, N.Y., citing ongoing financial losses and staffing challenges.

10. Providence Swedish in the South Puget Sound region of Washington state will close a majority of its outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy programs.