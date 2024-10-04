10 hospital closures in Q3

Becker's reported on 10 hospital closures in the third financial quarter of this year, and this shift may lead to an increase in volume for ASCs, as patients seek alternatives after losing access to services previously offered at hospitals.

Elaina Turner, RN and administrator of Commonwealth Pain and Spine in New Albany, Ind., highlighted this potential opportunity for ASCs.

"With hospitals continuing to close services, ASCs have the capacity to expand their service lines, which could lead to increased revenue," she told Becker's.

Here are the 10 hospitals:

1. Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center indefinitely suspended operations, citing staffing shortages.

2. Modesto, Calif.-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital ended operations indefinitely Sept. 14.

3. Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital closed Aug. 31 after temporarily shutting down in May from financial challenges.

4. Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne closed ts MercyOne Primghar (Iowa) Medical Center.

5. Financially troubled, Dallas-based Steward Health Care closed Boston-based Carney Hospital Aug. 31.

6. Steward shuttered its Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center Aug. 31.

7. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System closed its Norman Regional Hospital and emergency department July 28 and relocated services.

8. Steward closed Warren, Ohio-based Trumbull Regional Medical Center on or around Sept. 20.

9. Steward also closed Warren-based Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital on or around Sept. 20.

10. Emory Smyrna (Ga.) Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, shared plans to phase out its limited services and close Dec. 29.