10 happiest states in the US

Utah is the happiest state in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Sept. 12, WalletHub determined the happiest states in the U.S. The site compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Those dimensions were evaluated using 30 metrics, including social well-being, number of work hours and safety.

Here are the 10 happiest states in the U.S.:

1. Utah

2. Hawaii

3. Maryland

4. Minnesota

5. New Jersey

6. Connecticut

7. California

8. Florida

9. Idaho

10. Nebraska