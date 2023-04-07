10 female-dominated specialties

A majority of actively practicing pediatricians, OB-GYNs and eight more specialties are women, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.

Out of the 946,790 actively practicing physicians, 351,117 (37.1 percent) are women and 595,673 (62.9 percent) are men, and female representation among all specialties varies. For example, there are 1,090 female orthopedic surgeons, comprising only 5.9 percent of the workforce, whereas women make up 65 percent of the pediatric workforce.

Here are the 10 specialties with a majority of female providers, starting with the specialty with the largest majority: