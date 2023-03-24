ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 cities with the highest adjusted cost of living for physicians

Claire Wallace -  

Oklahoma City is the city with the highest adjusted cost of living for physicians, based on adjusted compensation rates, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report." 

Oklahoma City moved from being 10th on Doximity's list a year ago to first this year. 

The ten cities with the highest adjusted cost of living for physicians: 

1. Oklahoma City 

2. Charlotte, N.C. 

3. St. Louis, Mo. 

4. Louisville, Ky. 

5. Indianapolis 

6. Memphis, Tenn. 

7. Buffalo, N.Y. 

8. Milwaukee

9. Salt Lake City 

10. Kansas City, Mo. 

