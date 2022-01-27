10 cities with biggest pay bumps for physicians

Physicians in Providence, R.I., had the largest pay bump of any metropolitan city last year, according to Physicians Thrive, a physician advisory group.

Physicians Thrive compiled pay data from physicians across the U.S. and released its annual report Jan. 26, which includes the 10 metropolitan areas where physicians had the biggest salary increases.

1. Providence, R.I.: 8.9 percent
2. Portland, Ore.: 8.6 percent
3. Richmond, Va.: 7.5 percent
4. Las Vegas: 7.2 percent
5. New Orleans: 7.2 percent
6. Birmingham, Ala.: 6.9 percent
7. Atlanta: 6.8 percent
8. Denver: 6.7 percent
9. Salt Lake City: 6.5 percent
10. Jacksonville, Fla.: 6.3 percent

 

