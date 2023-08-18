10 cities where a physician salary goes the furthest

Physicians earn on average $265,000 a year nationwide, according to 2023 data from Medscape. However, their salaries can be worth vastly different amounts based on where they live, according to an Aug. 18 report from CNBC based on a study from SmartAsset.

In some cities, a salary of $100,000 can be worth as much as $86,444, or as little as $35,791 after taxes and living expenses.

SmartAsset determined the cities by looking at take-home pay after taking into account local, state and federal taxes and cost of living.

What a $100,000 salary is worth in the 10 cities where it goes the farthest:

1. Memphis, Tenn.: $86,444

2. El Paso, Texas: $84,966

3. Oklahoma City: $84,948

4. Corpus Christi, Texas: $83,443

5. Lubbock, Texas: $83,350

6. Houston: $81,350

7. San Antonio: $80,124

8. Fort Worth, Texas: $80,124

9. Arlington, Texas: $80,124

10. St. Louis: $79,921