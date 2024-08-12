ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 best states to live in

Massachusetts was named the best state to live in, propelled by its healthcare system and education quality, according to Wallethub's 2024 Best States To Live In, published Aug. 12.

The ranking analyzed 51 key indicators of livability, including public hospital quality and premature death rate. All 50 states were compared across five dimensions of livability. Read more about the methodology used here.  

Here are the 10 best states to live in, according to the report: 

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Florida
  3. New Jersey 
  4. Utah
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Idaho
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Wisconsin
  9. New York
  10. Wyoming

