10 best states for jobs

New Hampshire is the best state to find a job, according to WalletHub's 2024 ranking.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states on job market and economic environment, and examined the two dimensions using 34 metrics.

Here are the 10 best states to find a job, following by their score:

1. New Hampshire: 65.99

2. Vermont: 64.97

3. Minnesota: 63.14

4. Massachusetts: 62.7

5. North Dakota: 62.28

6. Virginia: 61.47

7. Maine: 61.34

8. Rhode Island: 61.22

9. South Dakota: 60.74

10. Maryland: 60.25