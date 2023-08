Colorado is the best state for healthcare affordability and quality, according to financial website Bankrate.

Bankrate's study, published July 31, used public and private datasets to rank all 50 states based on metrics including affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Here are the top 10 states for healthcare cost and quality:

1. Colorado

2. Washington

3. Idaho

4. Utah

5. Oregon

6. California

7. Minnesota

8. Montana

9. Connecticut

10. Arizona