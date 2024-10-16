ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 best part-time jobs for physicians

Claire Wallace -  

Many physicians turn to part-time work as they cut back on hours to seek a more sustainable work-life balance. Medscape has identified the 10 best part-time jobs for physicians in a new report published Oct. 16. 

Here are the top part-time jobs for physicians, per the report:

  1. Medical consultant 
  2. Medical director 
  3. Medical writer or editor 
  4. Medical reviewer 
  5. Urgent care or locum tenens physician 
  6. Telemedicine physician 
  7. Teaching or adjunct faculty
  8. Health and wellness coach 
  9. Expert medical witness
  10. Clinical researcher

