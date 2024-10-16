Many physicians turn to part-time work as they cut back on hours to seek a more sustainable work-life balance. Medscape has identified the 10 best part-time jobs for physicians in a new report published Oct. 16.
Here are the top part-time jobs for physicians, per the report:
- Medical consultant
- Medical director
- Medical writer or editor
- Medical reviewer
- Urgent care or locum tenens physician
- Telemedicine physician
- Teaching or adjunct faculty
- Health and wellness coach
- Expert medical witness
- Clinical researcher