10 best medical schools for surgeons for 2023, per US News

Patsy Newitt -

Boston-based Harvard University is the No. 1 medical school for surgeons, according to U.S. News and World Repot's list of best medical schools for 2023. 

The rankings, released March 28, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. 

The top 10 programs for surgery:

  1. Harvard University (Boston)
  2. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
  3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)
  4. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
  5. University of California San Francisco
  6. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
  7. Columbia University (New York City)
  8. Stanford (Calif.) University
  9. Washington University in St. Louis
  10. University of California Los Angeles

