10 ASCs with Leapfrog's lowest score for infection, accident reporting

The Leapfrog Group, a quality and patient safety watchdog, assessed ASCs for quality standards across performance indicators including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention.

One parameter Leapfrog evaluates is whether an ASC tracks and reports accidents such as burns, falls, errors and infections to a national database.

Here are 10 ASCs with Leapfrog's lowest score — limited achievement —for tracking and reporting accidents and infections:

1. Surgery Center at NorthBay VacaValley (Vacaville, Calif.)

2. JHH ASC (Lutherville, Md.)

3. Apple Hill Surgical Center (York, Pa.)

4. Community Surgery Center of Glendale (Glendale, Calif.)

5. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (Ormond Beach, Fla.)

6. Northwest Community Day Surgery (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

7. Johns Hopkins White Marsh Surgery Center (Nottingham, Md.)

8. Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center (Joint Base Andrews, Md.)

9. Surgery Center at Pelham (Greer, S.C.)

10. Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center (Fort George G. Meade, Md.)