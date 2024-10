10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs currently hiring administrators:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Atlas Healthcare is hiring an administrator for an ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.

2. The University of California Davis is hiring an administrator for its 48X Outpatient Surgery Center in Sacramento, Calif.

3. HCA Healthcare is hiring an administrator for an ASC in Fort Myers, Fla.

4. IMatters is hiring an administrator for an ophthalmology center in Eugene, Ore.

5. MDA Edge is hiring an administrator for an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

6. SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is hiring an administrator of orthopedic surgery in Brooklyn, N.Y.

7. United Surgical Partners International is hiring administrators for ASCs in Colorado Springs, Colo., Phoenix, Irving, Texas, and Folsom, Calif.