10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs from coast to coast that have posted job listings for administrator roles within the past month:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Aloe Surgical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., which is affiliated with Dallas-based ASC management group United Surgical Partners International, is seeking an administrator.

2. Centennial Surgery Center in Nashville, Tenn., which is affiliated with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, is hiring an administrator.

3. Gulfshore Endoscopy Center in Naples, Fla., which is affiliated with USPI, is seeking an administrator.

4. Lafayette (La.) Surgery Center, affiliated with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC management company SCA Health, is seeking a combined administrator and CEO.

5. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking an ASC manager.

6. Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center in Manalapan, N.J., affiliated with USPI, is hiring an administrator.

7. Onyx and Pearl Surgical Suites in Westerville, Ohio, affiliated with USPI, is hiring an administrator.

8. Raleigh (N.C.) Endoscopy Centers, affiliated with Nashville-based ASC operator AMSURG, is looking for an administrator.

9. Saint Alphonsus Health System, based in Meridian, Idaho, is looking for an administrator for its ASC in Meridian.

10. USPI is seeking a regional administrator for two of its ASCs in Los Angeles; Virgil Endoscopy Center and Wilshire Endoscopy Center.