10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs across the U.S. that have posted job listings for administrators within the last month:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Fannin Surgicare in Houston, which is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is looking for an administrator.

Fresenius Medical Care North America, based in Waltham, Mass., is seeking an administrator for an ASC in Baton Rouge, La.

Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center in Olympia, Wash., which is affiliated with Dallas-based ASC management company United Surgical Partners International, is hiring an administrator.

Gold Coast Surgery Center in Chicago, which is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC management group Surgery Partners, is looking for an administrator.

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center, which is affiliated with USPI, is hiring an administrator.

Southgate (Mich.) Surgery Center, which is affiliated with St. Louis-based ASC group EyeCare Partners, is seeking an administrator.

Steamboat (Colo.) Surgery Center, which is affiliated with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC management group SCA Health, is looking for an administrator.

SurgCenter of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.), which is affiliated with USPI, is seeking an administrator.

Surgery Partners is looking for an administrator for an ASC in San Francisco.

The Virginia Center for Eye Surgery in Virginia Beach is hiring an administrator.