While just 1% of physicians have attempted suicide, an additional 15% have contemplated it, according to Medscape's 2025 "'A Lot More Still Needs to Be Done:' Physicians and Suicide Report," published Feb. 21.

In 2022 and 2023, only 9% of physicians reported contemplating suicide, representing a sharp uptick in 2024.

Around 38% of physicians know at least one other physician that has contemplated suicide. Nearly 6 in 10 physicians believe that suicide is a significant issue among physicians.