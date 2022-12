Plans for a new, 11,641-square-foot medical office building has been approved by city plan commissioners in Lenexa, Kan., according to a Dec. 6 report from Shawnee Mission Post.

The building will be located on 1.35 acres next to AdventHealth Lenexa Hospital. It will be able to house up to three tenants.

The project still has to be approved by the full city council at a Dec. 20 meeting.