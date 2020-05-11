Advantien Surgical Solutions adds chief development officer
Advantien Surgical Solutions hired Chris Beavor to serve as its chief development officer.
Mr. Beavor comes to Advantien from HSTPathways, where he was a senior vice president. Advantien Surgical Solutions creates customized implant management solutions for ASCs to increase profits from orthopedic and spinal implants.
