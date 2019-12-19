Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

What's on the horizon for ASC reimbursement, cost reporting: 3 quick notes

December 19, 2019

ASCs will likely be required to report cost data in the near future because of increasing demand for price transparency in healthcare, according to Health Capital Consultants.

Three quick notes:

1. While cost reporting could add to ASCs' administrative burden, it could also help them improve care quality.

2. Site-neutral payments for ambulatory services are likely here to stay and will give ASCs a competitive advantage.

3. ASCs could see a significant increase in volumes, and therefore increased revenues, because of Medicare's push for the outmigration of care.

