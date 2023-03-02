'We are in for continued disruption': Physician pay trends a Novant Health exec is eyeing

Physicians are seeing continued pay cuts in 2023, and many leaders are worried about the sustainability of small practices as the healthcare industry consolidates.

Eric Eskioglu, MD, executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health recently spoke with Becker's about compensation and consolidation.

Question: How satisfied with your income are you currently? What changes do you hope to see related to your income?

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Dr. Eskioglu: There is general wariness of decreasing Medicare and private payer reimbursements. Even though we avoided the catastrophic Medicare physician reimbursement cuts, we still ended up with around 4 percent decrease beginning in 2023. When you include the annual inflation rate of 7 percent, this means physicians are making approximately 11 percent less than just a year earlier. I also see continued physician compensation pressures on legacy integrated delivery network systems.

Companies like Optum, Amazon Health, CVS, Walgreens and even Walmart are directly competing for the shrinking pool of physician candidates with the advantage of not having to worry too much about fair market value due to them not coming to any acute care businesses. We are in for continued disruption.