Vascular center, physician CEO to pay $4M to settle fraud allegations 

A Greenbelt, Md.-based vascular company and its physician CEO have agreed to pay $4 million to resolve allegations of billing federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary procedures, the Justice Department said in a March news release.

CVR Management, Center for Vein Restoration, Center for Vascular Medicine and Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, allegedly billed Medicare, Medicaid and TriCare for medically unnecessary chronic venous insufficiency treatments that were not clinically indicated between 2010 and 2016. Federal healthcare programs do not cover vein treatments performed for cosmetic reasons alone.

The settlement was initiated through whistleblower complaints filed by two former CVR employees under the False Claims Act’s qui tam provisions, who will receive $752,000 of the settlement proceeds.

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