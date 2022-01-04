UnitedHealthcare in the headlines: 4 recent stories

UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurance company by membership with 70 million members.

Here are four updates from the company in the last month:

1. UnitedHealth Group and Aetna were both named in lawsuits for allegedly denying claims and underpaying surgeons who provided advanced endometriosis treatment. The lawsuit alleges the payer only reimbursed about $3,900 of a $278,000 procedure for a patient with endometriosis.

2. Optum is set to complete its $13 billion merger with Change Healthcare on April 5, according to a federal filing. In November, the parties received the go-ahead from the U.S. Justice Department to complete the deal anytime after Feb. 22.

3. UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic arm, the United Health Foundation, released its 2021 "America's Health Rankings" report, which charts the county's healthiest and unhealthiest states. The 2021 report included data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic and found that Louisiana sat at the bottom of the list in three of five key categories.

4. UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty announced plans to more closely align payer and provider branches moving forward. In an effort to deliver more value to government and employer customers, the company will look toward developing new mental healthcare strategies.