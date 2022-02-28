Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

UnitedHealthcare ends paper prior authorization letters

UnitedHealth Group has decided to stop mailing prior authorization and clinical decisions to providers on paper.

The move, which was promised in November, is effective March 4 for most UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members. 

Providers can view the decisions digitally immediately after they are made instead of receiving a mail appeal decision.   

The decision comes after UnitedHealth Group pledged to increase its commitment to sustainability in late 2021.

