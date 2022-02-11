UnitedHealthcare drops patient observation notice requirement

Chicago-based insurance provider UnitedHealthcare has ended its requirement in most plans for providers to submit an observation notification after a patient is discharged home, the company said Feb. 10.

UnitedHealthcare said the notification requirement ended Dec. 1.

Providers can log onto UnitedHealthcare's provider portal and use the prior authorization and notification tool to verify whether a plan retains the requirement. The company said the online tool should also be used to determine the notification requirements for members undergoing a given outpatient surgery.