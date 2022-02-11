Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

UnitedHealthcare drops patient observation notice requirement

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Chicago-based insurance provider UnitedHealthcare has ended its requirement in most plans for providers to submit an observation notification after a patient is discharged home, the company said Feb. 10.

UnitedHealthcare said the notification requirement ended Dec. 1.

Providers can log onto UnitedHealthcare's provider portal and use the prior authorization and notification tool to verify whether a plan retains the requirement. The company said the online tool should also be used to determine the notification requirements for members undergoing a given outpatient surgery.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast