Top 10 ASC procedures by Medicare payments 

Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation is the most common procedure performed at ASCs in 2024, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

CPT Code

Description

Est. 2024 Payments

% of Total Medicare (2024)

66984

Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation

$1.339 billion

19.5%

27447

Total knee arthroplasty

$3.34 million

4.9%

45380

Colonoscopy and biopsy

$2.59 million

3.8%

45380

Colonoscopy with lesion removal

$2.44 million

3.6%

63685

Insertion/replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator

$2.16 million

3.1%

63650

Implant neuroelectrodes

$1.84 million

2.7%

43239

EGD biopsy single/multiple

$1.8 million

2.6%

27130

Total hip arthroplasty

$1.68 million

2.4%

66991

Capsule cataract removal injection

$1.28 million

1.9%

64483

Nerve injection anesthetic and steroid

$1.08 million

1.6%

