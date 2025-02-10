Top 10 ASC procedures by Medicare payments 

Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation is the most common procedure performed at ASCs in 2024, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

CPT Code Description Est. 2024 Payments % of Total Medicare (2024) 66984 Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation $1.339 billion 19.5% 27447 Total knee arthroplasty $3.34 million 4.9% 45380 Colonoscopy and biopsy $2.59 million 3.8% 45380 Colonoscopy with lesion removal $2.44 million 3.6% 63685 Insertion/replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator $2.16 million 3.1% 63650 Implant neuroelectrodes $1.84 million 2.7% 43239 EGD biopsy single/multiple $1.8 million 2.6% 27130 Total hip arthroplasty $1.68 million 2.4% 66991 Capsule cataract removal injection $1.28 million 1.9% 64483 Nerve injection anesthetic and steroid $1.08 million 1.6%