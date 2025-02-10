Top 10 ASC procedures by Medicare payments 

Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation is the most common procedure performed at ASCs in 2024, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.
CPT Code
Description
Est. 2024 Payments
% of Total Medicare (2024)
66984
Capsule cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation
$1.339 billion
19.5%
27447
Total knee arthroplasty
$3.34 million
4.9%
45380
Colonoscopy and biopsy
$2.59 million
3.8%
45380
Colonoscopy with lesion removal
$2.44 million
3.6%
63685
Insertion/replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator
$2.16 million
3.1%
63650
Implant neuroelectrodes
$1.84 million
2.7%
43239
EGD biopsy single/multiple
$1.8 million
2.6%
27130
Total hip arthroplasty
$1.68 million
2.4%
66991
Capsule cataract removal injection
$1.28 million
1.9%
64483
Nerve injection anesthetic and steroid
$1.08 million
1.6%