The 25 most common ASC procedures

Paige Haeffele -  

Cataract excision surgery with removal of lens, without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation, was the most frequently conducted procedure at ASCs in 2023, according to an analysis by healthcare market intelligence company Definitive Healthcare.

Published June 21, the analysis determined the 25 most common procedures in ASCs by ranking them based on the percent of total annual charges each procedure incurred in 2023.

 Rank 

 Procedure 

 HCPCS/CPT code 

1. 

 Excision of cataract with removal of lens, without ECP 

66984

Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s)

45385

Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple

45380

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple

43239

Diagnostic colonoscopy

43239

Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral

64483

Anesthesia for lower intestine scope, colonoscopy

812

Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral

64493

Destruction of lumbar/sacral facet joint(s) by neurolytic

64635

Incision of eardrum to create opening

69436

Anesthesia for lens surgery

142

 Anesthesia for lower intestine endoscopy, not otherwise spec. 

811

Screening colonoscopy, not high risk individual

G0121

Injection, interlaminar lumbar/sacral spine, epidural

62323

 Anesthesia for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, not otherwise specified 

00731

Anesthesia for upper and lower GI endoscopy, not otherwise specified

00831

Anchor/screw, bone/bone, tissue/bone

C1713

Colorectal cancer screening, high risk individual

GO105

Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral

64494

Posterior chamber lens surgery after cataract removal

66821

Office or other outpatient visit, established patient, 30 min

99214

Office or other outpatient visit, established patient, 20 min

99213

Patient had no events on discharge

G8907

Patient without preoperative ordered intravenous antibiotics

G8918

Routine venipuncture

36415

