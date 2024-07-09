The 25 most common ASC procedures

Cataract excision surgery with removal of lens, without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation, was the most frequently conducted procedure at ASCs in 2023, according to an analysis by healthcare market intelligence company Definitive Healthcare.
Published June 21, the analysis determined the 25 most common procedures in ASCs by ranking them based on the percent of total annual charges each procedure incurred in 2023.
|
Rank
|
Procedure
|
HCPCS/CPT code
|
1.
|
Excision of cataract with removal of lens, without ECP
|
66984
|
Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s)
|
45385
|
Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple
|
45380
|
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple
|
43239
|
Diagnostic colonoscopy
|
43239
|
Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral
|
64483
|
Anesthesia for lower intestine scope, colonoscopy
|
812
|
Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral
|
64493
|
Destruction of lumbar/sacral facet joint(s) by neurolytic
|
64635
|
Incision of eardrum to create opening
|
69436
|
Anesthesia for lens surgery
|
142
|
Anesthesia for lower intestine endoscopy, not otherwise spec.
|
811
|
Screening colonoscopy, not high risk individual
|
G0121
|
Injection, interlaminar lumbar/sacral spine, epidural
|
62323
|
Anesthesia for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, not otherwise specified
|
00731
|
Anesthesia for upper and lower GI endoscopy, not otherwise specified
|
00831
|
Anchor/screw, bone/bone, tissue/bone
|
C1713
|
Colorectal cancer screening, high risk individual
|
GO105
|
Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral
|
64494
|
Posterior chamber lens surgery after cataract removal
|
66821
|
Office or other outpatient visit, established patient, 30 min
|
99214
|
Office or other outpatient visit, established patient, 20 min
|
99213
|
Patient had no events on discharge
|
G8907
|
Patient without preoperative ordered intravenous antibiotics
|
G8918
|
Routine venipuncture
|
36415