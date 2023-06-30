Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

2 physician specialties that saw pay dives

Patsy Newitt -  

Two physician specialties saw pay declines between 2021 to 2022, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.

The survey is based on data from 446 medical groups, representing more than 193,000 providers from 194 physicians, advanced practice clinician and other provider specialties. Compensation includes base salary plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions. 

Here are the specialties saw median compensation declines from 2021 to 2022:

Emergency medicine: 0.7 percent

Gastroenterology: 0.6 percent

