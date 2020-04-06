Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Staying in business during the COVID-19 crisis: 5 key strategies
The American Medical Association shared several strategies for keeping a medical practice in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five strategies to know:
1. Establish a rapid process — as well as a clear chain of command — for decision-making and planning.
2. Determine whether your insurance policy covers COVID-19-related losses, and document all losses and expenses to make a claim.
3. Develop a financial contingency plan based on estimates of the minimum cash flow needed to stay afloat.
4. Proactively communicate with vendors, landlords and creditors in the event that a business slowdown could trigger a default situation.
5. Consolidate essential administrative and coding resources into a single document for remote workers.
Click here for more recommendations.
More articles on coding, billing and collections:
Indiana legislators meet resistance on price transparency bill
Maximizing reimbursements in ASCs: A review of reimbursement methodology
Independent ASC created as alternative to hidden surgical prices
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.