Staying in business during the COVID-19 crisis: 5 key strategies

The American Medical Association shared several strategies for keeping a medical practice in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five strategies to know:

1. Establish a rapid process — as well as a clear chain of command — for decision-making and planning.

2. Determine whether your insurance policy covers COVID-19-related losses, and document all losses and expenses to make a claim.

3. Develop a financial contingency plan based on estimates of the minimum cash flow needed to stay afloat.

4. Proactively communicate with vendors, landlords and creditors in the event that a business slowdown could trigger a default situation.

5. Consolidate essential administrative and coding resources into a single document for remote workers.

