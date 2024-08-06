Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Stark law amendment clears House committee

Patsy Newitt -  

A House committee in June unanimously advanced legislation that would make permanent an in-office ancillary services exception to Stark law for drugs provided under Medicare. 

The legislation would make permanent a CMS waiver instituted during the COVID-19 public health emergency that allowed Medicare patients to receive medications by mail or allow caregivers and family members to get medications for them, Policy & Medicine reported July 9. 

With the sunsetting of the waiver, physicians face a Stark violation if they continue to deliver drugs to their patients or allow someone other than a patient to pick up drugs, according to the report. 

The legislation was introduced by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Chuck Fleischmann, Donald Davis, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Troy Balderson.

