SIS acquires Surgical Notes

ASC software leader Surgical Information Systems has acquired ASC-focused, revenue cycle management, transcription and coding services provider Surgical Notes.

Through the acquisition, SIS will pair its current capabilities with the additional billing expertise or Surgical Notes, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

The two will combine technology-enabled RCM solutions with specialized billing, coding and transcription expertise to provide an expanded range of solutions tailored for ASCs.

SIS has seen a five-year annual growth of almost 20% in its current RCM business. Surgical Notes also provides chart automation and document-management solutions.

Surgical Notes' billing platform is integrated into several ASC practice management systems. Following the acquisition, SIS plans to serve over 2,700 ASCs and hospitals, according to the release.