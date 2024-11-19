Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

SIS acquires Surgical Notes

Claire Wallace -  

ASC software leader Surgical Information Systems has acquired ASC-focused, revenue cycle management, transcription and coding services provider Surgical Notes. 

Through the acquisition, SIS will pair its current capabilities with the additional billing expertise or Surgical Notes, according to a Nov. 19 news release. 

The two will combine technology-enabled RCM solutions with specialized billing, coding and transcription expertise to provide an expanded range of solutions tailored for ASCs. 

SIS has seen a five-year annual growth of almost 20% in its current RCM business. Surgical Notes also provides chart automation and document-management solutions. 

Surgical Notes' billing platform is integrated into several ASC practice management systems. Following the acquisition, SIS plans to serve over 2,700 ASCs and hospitals, according to the release. 

