9/10 physicians say prior authorizations hurt patient outcomes

As many as nine out of 10 physicians say that prior authorization has a negative effect on patient outcomes, according to AMA’s survey of about 1,000 physicians nationwide.

The survey also found that 78% of physicians felt that PA resulted in patients abandoning a course of treatment.

Physicians also said that PA leads to care delays and other serious adverse effects, according to the survey.

Surveyed physicians also said PA:

Always, often or sometimes delays patients’ accessing necessary care — 94%.

Resulted in a serious adverse event leading to a patient being hospitalized — 19%.

Resulted in a serious adverse event leading to a life-threatening event or requiring intervention to prevent permanent impairment or damage — 3%.

Resulted in a serious adverse event leading to a patient’s disability, permanent bodily damage, congenital anomaly, birth defect or death — 7%.