Physician-owned hospitals offer lower commercial, cash prices: 5 things to know 

Physician-owned hospitals offer commercial and cash prices that are about one-third lower than non-physician-owned hospitals, according to a study published June 23 in JAMA Network Open.

The researchers from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, Fort Worth-based Texas Christian University and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston used hospital price transparency data to analyze commercial and cash prices for common services. The final sample included 156 physician-owned hospitals and 1,116 non-POHs located in 78 hospital referral regions.

Here are five of the analyzed common services to know:

1. Spinal injection median commercial and cash prices were 25 percent and 5 percent lower at physician-owned hospitals compared to non-POHs, respectively.

2. Physical therapy/therapeutic exercise median commercial and cash prices were 30 percent and 11 percent lower at physician-owned hospitals compared to non-POHs.

3. MRI of lower spinal canal median commercial and cash prices were 33 percent and 35 percent lower at physician-owned hospitals compared to non-POHs.

4. CT of abdomen and pelvis median commercial and cash prices were 20 percent and 36 percent lower at physician-owned hospitals compared to non-POHs.

5. Comprehensive metabolic panel median commercial and cash prices were 11 percent higher and 31 percent lower at physician-owned hospitals compared to non-POHs.