North Carolina physician to pay $550K for False Claims allegations 

By: Patsy Newitt

Rheumatologist Steven Mendelsohn, MD, agreed to pay $549,554 to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

What happened?

  • In 2019, Dr. Mendelsohn allegedly submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare for intravenous immunosuppressive arthritis drugs that were not approved by the FDA for marketing and distribution in the U.S. 
  • The drugs were allegedly purchased from unauthorized distributors and intended for foreign markets.
  • The settlement resolves civil allegations only.

