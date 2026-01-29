North Carolina physician to pay $550K for False Claims allegations 

Rheumatologist Steven Mendelsohn, MD, agreed to pay $549,554 to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
What happened?
- In 2019, Dr. Mendelsohn allegedly submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare for intravenous immunosuppressive arthritis drugs that were not approved by the FDA for marketing and distribution in the U.S.
- The drugs were allegedly purchased from unauthorized distributors and intended for foreign markets.
- The settlement resolves civil allegations only.