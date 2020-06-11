North Carolina extends CON filing dates, offers guidance on 2021 demand

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended 2020 deadlines for certificate-of-need applications and released initial projections on healthcare demand in 2021, JD Supra reports.

What you should know:

1. The extended deadline will allow facilities additional time to submit and present their proposals.

2. North Carolina is looking for proposals for the following projects:

A hospital in Charlotte with up to 126 acute care beds and 12 operating rooms

A hospital in Forsyth County with up to 68 acute care beds and two operating rooms

Acute care facilities in Moore and New Hanover counties

3. The state is also seeking proposals to build up to three operating rooms in Raleigh. The rooms could be part of a surgery center, hospital or be the bedrock of new development.

4. Early documents from state planners show the state will need more acute care beds, operating rooms, assisted living beds, new diagnostic equipment and a home health agency in 2021.

