Maryland man sentenced in physician impersonation, fake prescription scheme

Advertisement
By: Patsy Newitt

A Maryland man was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for leading a scheme that used stolen physician identities to submit thousands of fraudulent e-prescriptions for controlled substances, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

What happened? 

  • Between September 2020 and May 2023, Benjamin Washington and his co-conspirators stole personal identifying information from dozens of physicians, including DEA registration numbers, and used it to impersonate the doctors and open fraudulent e-prescribing accounts. 
  • They used fake driver’s licenses and SIM swap fraud to intercept phone verifications, then submitted at least 5,600 illegal prescriptions for opioids and other controlled drugs.
  • Mr. Washington and others traveled across the country to pick up the drugs, including in the Los Angeles area, and sold them for profit. In May 2022, he also stole at least 30 checks from mailboxes in Bethesda, Md., and unlawfully possessed a U.S. Postal Service arrow key.
  • Mr. Washington pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Right nurse, right time: Data-driven staffing strategies for infusion centers

Recommended OnDemand Webinar

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC Coding, Billing & Collections

  • The new economics of ASC M&A

    The dynamics shaping mergers and acquisitions within the ASC space are constantly shifting as corporate entities push consolidation efforts and…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 5 new Florida ASCs

    Here are five new ASC projects developed in Florida over the last six months, as reported by Becker’s: 1. Tampa…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • North Carolina MOB purchased for $17M

    Private equity firm IRA Capital has purchased a medical office building in Wilmington, N.C., for $17 million, according to a…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano
Advertisement