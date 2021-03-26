Largest health insurers by state

Nearly 11.5 million people purchased health insurance in 2020 through a state marketplace, also known as individual health insurance, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumer financial decisions.

Here are the largest medical insurance providers by state:

Alabama: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Alaska: Premera Blue Cross Arizona: Centene Corp. Arkansas: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield California: Blue Cross Blue Shield California Colorado: Kaiser Foundation Connecticut: Emblem Health Delaware: Highmark District of Columbia: Carefirst Florida: Guidewell Mutual Health Georgia: Centene Corp. Hawaii: Hawaii Medical Service Idaho: Blue Cross of Idaho Illinois: Health Care Service Corp. Indiana: Caresource Iowa: Wellmark Kansas: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Kentucky: Anthem Louisiana: Louisiana Medical Serv Maine: Maine Comm Health Options Maryland: Carefirst Massachusetts: Tufts Michigan: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Minnesota: HealthPartners Mississippi: Centene Corp. Missouri: Cigna Health Montana: Montana Health Cooperative Nebraska: Medica Nevada: UnitedHealth New Hampshire: Anthem New Jersey: Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey New Mexico: Molina Health Care New York: Mulberry Health North Carolina : Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina North Dakota: Noridian Mutual Insurance Co. Ohio: Medical Mutual of Ohio Oklahoma: Health Care Service Corp. Oregon: Providence Health Pennsylvania: Independence Blue Cross Rhode Island: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island South Carolina: Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina South Dakota: Wellmark Tennessee: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Texas: Health Care Service Corp. Utah: IHC Vermont: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont Virginia: Cigna Health Washington: Kaiser Foundation West Virginia: Highmark Wisconsin: Common Ground Healthcare Corp. Wyoming: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

