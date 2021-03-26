Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Largest health insurers by state
Nearly 11.5 million people purchased health insurance in 2020 through a state marketplace, also known as individual health insurance, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumer financial decisions.
Here are the largest medical insurance providers by state:
- Alabama: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Alaska: Premera Blue Cross
- Arizona: Centene Corp.
- Arkansas: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield
- California: Blue Cross Blue Shield California
- Colorado: Kaiser Foundation
- Connecticut: Emblem Health
- Delaware: Highmark
- District of Columbia: Carefirst
- Florida: Guidewell Mutual Health
- Georgia: Centene Corp.
- Hawaii: Hawaii Medical Service
- Idaho: Blue Cross of Idaho
- Illinois: Health Care Service Corp.
- Indiana: Caresource
- Iowa: Wellmark
- Kansas: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Kentucky: Anthem
- Louisiana: Louisiana Medical Serv
- Maine: Maine Comm Health Options
- Maryland: Carefirst
- Massachusetts: Tufts
- Michigan: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Minnesota: HealthPartners
- Mississippi: Centene Corp.
- Missouri: Cigna Health
- Montana: Montana Health Cooperative
- Nebraska: Medica
- Nevada: UnitedHealth
- New Hampshire: Anthem
- New Jersey: Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- New Mexico: Molina Health Care
- New York: Mulberry Health
- North Carolina : Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- North Dakota: Noridian Mutual Insurance Co.
- Ohio: Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Oklahoma: Health Care Service Corp.
- Oregon: Providence Health
- Pennsylvania: Independence Blue Cross
- Rhode Island: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- South Carolina: Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- South Dakota: Wellmark
- Tennessee: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Texas: Health Care Service Corp.
- Utah: IHC
- Vermont: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont
- Virginia: Cigna Health
- Washington: Kaiser Foundation
- West Virginia: Highmark
- Wisconsin: Common Ground Healthcare Corp.
- Wyoming: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
