Largest health insurers by state

Nearly 11.5 million people purchased health insurance in 2020 through a state marketplace, also known as individual health insurance, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumer financial decisions.

Here are the largest medical insurance providers by state:

  1. Alabama: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
  2. Alaska: Premera Blue Cross
  3. Arizona: Centene Corp.
  4. Arkansas: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield
  5. California: Blue Cross Blue Shield California
  6. Colorado: Kaiser Foundation
  7. Connecticut: Emblem Health
  8. Delaware: Highmark
  9. District of Columbia: Carefirst
  10. Florida: Guidewell Mutual Health
  11. Georgia: Centene Corp.
  12. Hawaii: Hawaii Medical Service
  13. Idaho: Blue Cross of Idaho
  14. Illinois: Health Care Service Corp.
  15. Indiana: Caresource
  16. Iowa: Wellmark 
  17. Kansas: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
  18. Kentucky: Anthem 
  19. Louisiana: Louisiana Medical Serv
  20. Maine: Maine Comm Health Options
  21. Maryland: Carefirst 
  22. Massachusetts: Tufts
  23. Michigan: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  24. Minnesota: HealthPartners
  25. Mississippi: Centene Corp.
  26. Missouri: Cigna Health
  27. Montana: Montana Health Cooperative
  28. Nebraska: Medica
  29. Nevada: UnitedHealth
  30. New Hampshire: Anthem 
  31. New Jersey: Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  32. New Mexico: Molina Health Care 
  33. New York: Mulberry Health
  34. North Carolina : Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
  35. North Dakota: Noridian Mutual Insurance Co.
  36. Ohio: Medical Mutual of Ohio
  37. Oklahoma: Health Care Service Corp.
  38. Oregon: Providence Health
  39. Pennsylvania: Independence Blue Cross
  40. Rhode Island: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
  41. South Carolina: Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
  42. South Dakota: Wellmark
  43. Tennessee: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
  44. Texas: Health Care Service Corp.
  45. Utah: IHC
  46. Vermont: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont
  47. Virginia: Cigna Health
  48. Washington: Kaiser Foundation
  49. West Virginia: Highmark
  50. Wisconsin: Common Ground Healthcare Corp.
  51. Wyoming: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

