Justice Department recovered $1.7B in healthcare false claims settlements in 2022 

Of the $2.2 billion in false claims settlements the Justice Department reported in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, $1.7 billion involved healthcare organizations, the department said Feb. 7.

The sum was collected from drug and medical device manufacturers, home health and managed care providers, hospitals, pharmacies, hospice organizations and physicians, and matters related to durable medical equipment.

According to the Justice Department news release, the recoveries reflected the department's "new enforcement priorities, including fraud in pandemic relief programs and alleged violations of cybersecurity requirements in government contracts and grants."

The recoveries will restore funds to federal programs including Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.