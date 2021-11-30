Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Illinois medical group pays $500K to resolve fraud allegations

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, according to a Nov. 29 report by CBS and ABC affiliate KHQA.

The claims against Quincy Medical Group alleged that it submitted Medicare and Medicaid claims for medically unnecessary coronary arterial stent implant procedures between Aug. 1, 2012, and Aug. 30, 2018, according to the report.

The medical group issued a statement to KHQA responding to the settlement, saying the "procedures were performed by a single physician who has not been employed by [Quincy] for over three years."

The settlement will be apportioned to the federal government and to the states of Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, according to the report. The U.S. will receive about $459,000, Illinois will receive almost $40,000 and Iowa and Missouri will share the remainder.

