How much are healthcare administrators paid?

Although the mean annual wage among healthcare administrators is $122,420, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Here is an overview of the average pay of administrators in different medical settings:
|
Practice setting
|
Annual mean wage
|
Mean hourly wage
|
Offices of physicians
|
$126,210
|
$60.68
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$122,870
|
$59.07
|
General hospitals
|
$139,490
|
$67.06
|
Specialty hospitals
|
$140,200
|
$67.41