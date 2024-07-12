How do physicians feel about accepting Medicare patients?

Nearly half of physicians are in support of accepting more Medicare patients at their practice, according to Medscape's 2024 "Medscape Doctors Evaluate Medicare and Medicaid Report 2024," published July 12.

While several practices and systems have made the decision to cut ties with Medicare patients in the last year, a large portion of practitioners are actually in favor of taking on more patients, the report found.

While 31% of physicians are supportive of accepting more Medicare patients, an additional 17% are very supportive, and 23% are at least somewhat supportive.

Just 29% of physicians are slightly supportive (16%) or not at all supportive (13%) of accepting additional Medicare patients.