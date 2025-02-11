Fastest-growing ASC procedures

Patsy Newitt  

Gastrointestinal and spinal procedures are among the fastest-growing services at ASCs, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

The report highlights four high-growth procedures projected to see steady payment increases in 2025, with estimated payment increases ranging from 4% to 7%.

Here are four fast-growing ASC procedures, according to the report. 

CPT Code

Description

Estimated 2024 Payments

Estimated 2025 Payments 

Estimated 2025 Change 

43239

EGD biopsy single/multiple

$1.8 million

$1.93 million

7%

63685

Insertion/replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator

$2.16 million

$2.27 million

5%

45380

Colonoscopy and biopsy

$2.59 million

$2.69 million

4%

45380

Colonoscopy with lesion removal

$2.44 million

$2.54 million

4%

