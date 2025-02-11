Fastest-growing ASC procedures

Gastrointestinal and spinal procedures are among the fastest-growing services at ASCs, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.
The report highlights four high-growth procedures projected to see steady payment increases in 2025, with estimated payment increases ranging from 4% to 7%.
Here are four fast-growing ASC procedures, according to the report.
|
CPT Code
|
Description
|
Estimated 2024 Payments
|
Estimated 2025 Payments
|
Estimated 2025 Change
|
43239
|
EGD biopsy single/multiple
|
$1.8 million
|
$1.93 million
|
7%
|
63685
|
Insertion/replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator
|
$2.16 million
|
$2.27 million
|
5%
|
45380
|
Colonoscopy and biopsy
|
$2.59 million
|
$2.69 million
|
4%
|
45380
|
Colonoscopy with lesion removal
|
$2.44 million
|
$2.54 million
|
4%