False Claims Act settlements surpass $6B in 2025: Report

The Department of Justice announced Jan. 12 that False Claims Act settlements in 2025 exceeded $6.8 billion—the highest annual total in the history of the statute.

In a Jan. 26 report, JD Supra outlines four other key takeaways from the DOJ’s record-breaking year in False Claims settlements and enforcement.

1. Out of $6.8 billion in total FCA settlements, $5.7 billion came from healthcare-related matters, including settlements and trial judgements obtained by the DOJ and qui tam relators currently on appeal.

2. It was also a record-breaking year for lawsuits — 1,297 qui tam lawsuits were filed in 2025, the most of any year.

3. The DOJ sustained a year-over-year trend of investigative activity, opening 401 new government investigations in 2025.

4. More than $85 billion have been recovered since the passage of the FCA in 1987, according to JD Supra.