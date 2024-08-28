Compensation comparison: ASC vs. HOPDs

Financials are important at any business — and ASCs are no exception. However, despite providing the same services, ASCs face unique challenges, such as persistent compensation disparities between ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Below is the average Medicare-approved reimbursement for five of the most common procedures done in ASCs, according to an analysis by healthcare market intelligence company Definitive Healthcare and using CMS' procedure price lookup tool.
|
CPT code
|
Procedure
|
Avg. reimbursement in ASCs
|
Avg. reimbursement in HOPDs
|
64483
|
Injection(s), anesthetic agent and/or steroid, lumbar/sacral
|
$580
|
$976
|
64635
|
Destruction of lumbar/sacral facet joint(s) by neurolytic
|
$1,085
|
$2,027
|
69436
|
Incision of eardrum to create opening
|
$824
|
$1,611
|
G0121
|
Screening colonoscopy, not high risk individual
|
$652
|
$1,048
|
62323
|
Injection, interlaminar lumbar/sacral spine, epidural
|
$454
|
$754