Coast Surgery Center sues major insurance providers over reimbursement disputes

Coast Surgery Center in Huntington Beach, Calif., is suing several major insurance providers for alleged "illegal, coercive, unfair, fraudulent practices, bad faith and deceptive advertisements."

The ASC allegedly saw a decrease in insurance companies' usual, customary and reasonable rate, which dropped below the 2018 Medicare rate, according to a Jan. 16 press release from Coast Surgery Center. The surgery center alleges that some claims were not paid at all.

Coast Surgery Center has accumulated more than $6 million in bills since 2019, according to the release.

The insurance providers Coast Surgery Center is suing include UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross California, Blue Shield of California, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and all BCBS affiliates.