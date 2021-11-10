CMS to reimburse for gynecological procedure at ASCs

CMS has created a new CPT code to describe the procedure associated with the EnPlace system, a minimally invasive meshless approach for pelvic floor fixation.

Four details:

1. FemSelect, an Israeli medtech company, designed EnPlace for vaginal colpopexy by sacrospinous ligament fixation.

2. CMS created the CPT code (C9778: Colpopexy, minimally invasive, extraperitoneal) following a review of the company's New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification, which outlines services or procedures "new and significant enough to warrant having a unique code under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System," according to the agency.

3. EnPlace is positioned for appropriate payment as a level 5 GYN procedure and designated as device intensive, which increases access to the procedure in the ASC setting, CMS said in a Nov. 10 news release.

4. Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition in which one or more female pelvic floor organs descend, with symptoms including discomfort, embarrassment and urinary and sexual dysfunction. Half of women older than 50 suffer from a pelvic floor condition, according to FemSelect.