CMS approves ASCs as site of service for a symptomatic uterine fibroid procedure

CMS has approved ASCs as a site of service for transcervical uterine fibroid ablation — a minimally invasive procedure for symptomatic uterine fibroids that can be performed with the Sonata System developed by women's healthcare company Gynesonics.

CMS has set a device intensive status for the procedure, meaning the total cost of the device is included in the reimbursement rate for ASCs, according to a March 9 press release by Gynesonics.

The reimbursement for ASCs will be $3,632.42 for the transcervical uterine fibroid ablation. For Sonata procedures performed in a hospital outpatient setting, ambulatory payment classification has increased to $6,794.31.

