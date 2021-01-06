Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and Centene: 3 payer updates

Health insurers continued to make news as 2020 came to a close and the new year began.

Three updates from insurance companies:

1. Cigna sold its group life, accident and disability insurance business to New York Life in a $6.3 billion deal on Dec. 31.

2. Centene will acquire behavioral health provider Magellan Health through a $2.2 billion merger agreement, the company announced Jan. 4. The company also purchased a Pittsburgh-based pharmacy on Dec. 30

3. Envision and UnitedHealthcare cut ties on Jan. 1, although the decision does not affect Envision's associated ASCs.

