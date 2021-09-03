Cigna in the past 30 days: 7 updates

Cigna expanded its Affordable Care Act market reach to three states.

Here are seven Cigna updates from the last 30 days:

1. Cigna and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare reached a multiyear agreement that allows Cigna members to access Hartford's hospitals, facilities and providers at in-network rates.

2. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, a part of Cigna, partnered with HCA East Florida to make the network accessible for approximately 40,000 Medicare Advantage members.

3. Cigna expanded its Affordable Care Act marketplace reach to three states and is reaching more counties in the states it serves.

4. Cigna's call center employees demanded the company improve working conditions.

5. Cigna and MultiPlan called on a district judge to throw out an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed against them.

6. Cigna posted a $1.5 billion profit in the second quarter of 2021.

7. Cigna rolled out COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for its employees as they return to work sites.