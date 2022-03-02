Cigna in the headlines: 6 updates in the last 30 days

Cigna, one of the country's largest payers, has named two executives in the last month.

Five recent stories about Cigna:

1. Matt Manders, former president of Cigna's government and solutions arm, has joined Bright Health Group's board of directors.

2. Cigna is looking to create $12 billion in value throughout 2022, starting with a plan to buy back $6 billion in stocks.

3. Work-sponsored health plans aren't addressing the growth of loneliness, which leads to employees missing work and decreased productivity, according to data from Cigna's Loneliness Index.

4. John Murabito, Cigna's 19-year chief human resources officer and chief administrative officer, is retiring April 1. Mr. Murabito will be replaced by Cynthia Ryan, senior vice president and human resources officer for Cigna's U.S. businesses.

5. Cigna reported growing revenue at the end of 2021, but undercut profits compared to 2020, according to the payer's fourth-quarter earnings report. Here are five fourth-quarter notes.

6. Charles Berg, former DaVita Medical Group and WellCare Health Plans executive chair, joined Cigna as its president of U.S. government business and senior adviser, effective Jan. 31.